The No. 2 Oregon Ducks women's team returned to action with a huge 83-point victory over the Corban Warriors, 125-42. Oregon led the entire game, and never took its foot off the gas. The 125-point output is the most the Ducks have scored in a game since November of 2013.
The Ducks had a week off for the holidays before coming home to Matthew Knight Arena for their last exhibition game before Pac-12 play begins in the new year.
Oregon opened the first quarter with a 21-3 scoring run. The Ducks defense was stifling and held Corban to 10 points in the first quarter.
Oregon is second in the nation for assists per game, and that showed in the first half. Registering 14 first-half assists — 10 of those coming in the first quarter — the Ducks made sure that everyone was getting involved.
Oregon strode into halftime with a comfortable 62-30 lead. Satou Sabally led the scoring charge with 15 points, followed by Sabrina Ionescu who added 11.
The third quarter was when the Ducks really turned up the intensity. The Ducks outscored the Warriors 40-7.
Head coach Kelly Graves rested his starters for the majority of the fourth quarter.
With the dismantling of the Corban Warriors, other bench players received considerable chunks of playing time. Every Duck who stepped onto the court scored at least six points and grabbed two rebounds. Ruthy Hebard and Sabally finished with 24 and 23 points, respectively.
The Ducks open conference play with a matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes on Jan. 3 in Eugene. Last season the Ducks bested the Buffaloes by 59 points.