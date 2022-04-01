It’s been a challenging week for Kelly Graves’ squad.

The team has already lost Nyara Sabally after she declared for the WNBA Draft. Maddie Scherr, Sydney Parrish, and Kylee Watson are also departing the program as they have all entered the transfer portal. On Friday, Taylor Bigby joined the list.

Bigby was a true freshman last year and saw minimal playtime. She averaged 2 points in her nine games on the season.

Bigby was a 4-star recruit coming out of Las Vegas and the Ducks’ only recruit in the 2021 class.

She leaves with three years of eligibility as the Ducks are left with a very depleted depth chart.