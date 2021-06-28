Coveted USC-transfer Endyia Rogers announced her decision to play for Kelly Graves and the Oregon women’s basketball program via her personal Twitter account on Sunday afternoon.
Rogers is coming off a sophomore season where she led the Trojans in scoring, averaging 14.8 points per game to go along with 3.5 assists.
The Trojans offensive scheme ran through Rogers’ hands throughout her two seasons in Southern California. However, her role in the Ducks’ offense will differ slightly from that at USC.
While Rogers is a skilled ball-handler, head coach Kelly Graves envisions her starting off-ball, alongside point guard Te-Hina Paopao.
Running with multiple guards who possess elite ball-handling skills has been popularized throughout collegiate and professional basketball over the past decade and Graves is one of many coaches who utilizes this scheme whenever possible.
Attaining a player like Rogers fills a hole for the Ducks. Last season they lacked a second ball-handling guard who could also aggressively slash through the lane and create her own shot.
Rogers will raise the ceiling of the Ducks offense. For a team that expected to score the bulk of their points on the interior, signing Rogers will add to the Ducks perimeter attack and make their offense far more versatile.