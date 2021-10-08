Oregon women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves has been making waves along the recruiting trail. He added another key player today in five-star forward Grace VanSlooten.
VanSlooten, a 6-foot-3 forward from Ottawa, Ohio, rounds out Oregon’s 2022 recruiting class. According to ESPN, she is the No. 4 forward and No. 13 overall player in the class of 2022.
VanSlooten brings size, versatility and raw talent to an already star-studded Ducks squad. Her athleticism may see her in a similar role to former Duck Satou Sabally.
The commitment comes in the wake of the launch of Division Street, Inc., a first-of-its-kind NIL runway specifically for Oregon student-athletes.
VanSlooten is close friends with Chance Gray, another 2022 Ducks commit. The two Ohioans both attend IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Gray is rated as the No. 7 player in the country and No. 2 amongst point guards. She committed to Oregon back on August 1st, 2021.
Oregon’s two other commits in the class are four-stars: Jennah Isai and Kennedy Basham. Both are from Arizona. All four commits took official visits to Eugene when the dead period ended in June.
Other schools under VanSlooten’s consideration included Arizona, Gonzaga and LSU. She chose the Ducks after taking official visits to the former two and heavily considering the latter two.