For the first time in program history, the Oregon women’s basketball team will open a season ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll.
This announcement was made after Oregon was recently ranked No.1 in espnW’s preseason Top 25 this week and pegged as the Pac-12 favorites in the preseason media poll. This is also Oregon’s first No. 1 ranking in program history.
The defending Pac-12 champions scored 25 out of the 28 first place votes in the AP poll from the national media. Baylor, the defending national champions, received the other three votes.
Four other Pac-12 teams were ranked in the poll including: No. 3 Stanford, No. 7 Oregon State, No. 11 UCLA and No. 20 Arizona State.
With a roster full of depth in almost every position, the Ducks are in a spot where they can make another deep run in March after reaching their first ever Final Four appearance last season.
The Ducks will face their first top 25 in New York against No. 21 Syracuse on Nov. 24. The Ducks will cap off Nov. facing No. 9 Louisville on Nov. 30 in the Paradise Jam.
Before officially playing its season opener against Northeastern, Oregon will host an exhibition game against the USA Women’s National Team on Nov. 9 at Matthew Knight Arena.
Follow Carly on Twitter @carlyebisuya.