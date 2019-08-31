For the second time in as many seasons, Oregon women’s basketball forward Nyara Sabally will miss the entire season with a torn right ACL.
Sabally, who was on the verge of making a return from last year’s knee injury, announced on Instagram that she had re-torn the same ligament that was torn last year.
“It hurts to say it but...I re-tore my ACL and I will have to sit out again,” Sabally said. “As you can see I just got done with surgery and everything went good.”
She was expected to factor into the frontcourt rotation this season as the Ducks look to follow up their Final Four season in 2018-19. Look for sophomore Lydia Giomi to see an increased role in Sabally’s absence.
Oregon women’s basketball opens their season on Nov. 11 against Northeastern.
