Oregon women’s head basketball coach Kelly Graves’ contract with the University of Oregon has been extended through the 2025-2026 season, as announced Wednesday afternoon through a press release.
“The Oregon women’s basketball program has reached unprecedented heights under Kelly Graves,” athletic director Rob Mullens said in the press release. “Kelly and his staff have elevated our program to one of the nation’s elite, consistently winning Pac-12 championships, ranking in the top ten in the country, and making a strong connection with our passionate fans.”
Since Graves’ hire in April 2014, he has led Oregon to an overall 120-51 program record. Last year, he helped the program win the Pac-12 regular season and conference tournament titles, while setting the program record by going 33-5 in the season. This year, he helped the team secure its second straight Pac-12 regular season title, going 16-2 in Pac-12 play.
In post-season play under Graves, Oregon has made back-to-back Elite Eight appearances in the past two seasons. The team is currently a No. 2 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament.
Graves was most recently honored as the John R. Wooden Pac-12 Coach of the Year for the 2019 season.
“We love it here at the University of Oregon, and this is where I have wanted to coach for a long time,” Graves stated in the release.
Oregon is Graves’ third head-coaching position at an NCAA Division-1 program. He previously coached at Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga.
He and the Ducks kick off their NCAA Tournament run on Friday at 6 p.m. at Matthew Knight Arena against Portland State.
