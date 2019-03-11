Oregon women's basketball dropped one spot to No. 7 in the latest AP Poll after falling to No. 6 Stanford in the Pac-12 Tournament final.
Oregon was the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament but fell to No. 2 Stanford 64-57.
Stanford led all but three minutes of the game, securing its 13th tournament title and denying the Ducks their second-straight Pac-12 regular and postseason title sweep.
The loss also likely eliminated Oregon from getting a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. ESPN's Bracketology projects Oregon as a No. 2 seed in the Portland regional. Mississippi State is the projected No. 1 seed.
Oregon State remains at No. 11 despite a stunning loss to an unranked, 12-seed Washington in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinal. UCLA moved up five spots to No. 20 after reaching the semifinals and falling to Oregon in overtime. Arizona State fell three spots to No. 23 after losing to UCLA in the quarterfinal.
The NCAA will announce Tournament seeding and regional placements on Monday, March 18 at 4 p.m. PT.
