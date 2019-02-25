After back-to-back upset losses, Oregon women's basketball (25-3, 14-2) fell from a program-high No. 2 ranking to No. 6 in this week's AP Poll.
After earning a program-record No. 2 spot, the Ducks fell to No. 12 Oregon State in Corvallis on Monday night to split the Civil War series in their first Pac-12 loss. Just four days later, the Ducks found their second loss in Pac-12 and first conference loss at home against a physical, unranked UCLA.
The losses snapped Oregon's 17-game win streak and undefeated Pac-12 season just two weeks before the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas. The Ducks still sit at the top of the Pac-12 rankings and are the highest ranked Pac-12 team in the AP Poll.
Oregon State returned to No. 9, the ranking it had before falling to Oregon at home in the first game of the series, and UCLA entered the top-25 at No. 25.
Stanford remains at No. 7, the second-highest ranked Pac-12 team, now just one spot below Oregon. Stanford and Oregon State are tied for second in Pac-12 standings.
The Ducks take on Arizona and Arizona State to close out the regular season this weekend.
Follow Sierra Webster on Twitter @WebsterSierraE