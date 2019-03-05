2019.2.18.emg.mfk.wbb.UO.vs.UCLA-11.jpg

Oregon women's basketball head coach Kelly Graves was named John Wooden Pac-12 Coach of the Year, a first for him, while junior guard Sabrina Ionescu earned a second consecutive Pac-12 Player of the Year award.

Ionescu, Ruthy Hebard, Satou Sabally and Maite Cazorla were all named to the all-Pac-12 team on Tuesday at the conference award show. 

Erin Boley was named as an honorable mention all-Pac-12 while freshman Taylor Chavez earned an all-freshman honorable mention.

Ionescu is averaging 19.5 points, 8.1 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game. She has the most triple-doubles (17) in NCAA history for men and women and owns the single-season record with seven this season. Ionescu is the first Oregon player to win the award twice, and is the seventh player to win the award consecutively. The last was Chiney Ogwumike of Stanford in 2012-13.

This is the third straight all-conference award for Ionescu and Hebard. It’s the second time for Cazorla and a first for Sabally. Hebard is second in the nation in field goal percentage at 68.5 percent while averaging 15.9 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Sabally is second on the team in scoring at 17.2 points per game and leads the team in blocks 24 blocks on the season.

The team holds a 27-3 record this year and won back-to-back Pac-12 regular season titles. Graves is the second coach in program history to win the award, after Jody Runge did in 1994 and 1999.

The Ducks will be a No. 1 seed entering the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas on Friday.

