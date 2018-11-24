No. 3 Oregon women’s basketball walked over St. Mary’s in a 79-55 win to wrap up a two-game tournament in Moraga, California.
Bay Area native Sabrina Ionescu led the Ducks and finished with 27 points, six rebounds and six assists. Oregon shot 44.9 percent from the field in the win that comes just one day after the Ducks beat UC Riverside by 50.
Oregon pulled away with the game in the fourth quarter after leading 36-26 at halftime and 55-42 going into the final 10 quarter of the game.
Sophomore Satou Sabally brought down a team-high nine rebounds and 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting, which included back-to-back 3-pointers late in the game. The Ducks went 9-of-26 (34.6 percent) from behind the arc.
Following her 19-point game on Friday, Ruthy Hebard scored 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting, a quiet performance for the junior who scored 33 consecutive baskets last season.
Head coach Kelly Graves continued his use of all nine players. But, neither Lydia Giomi nor Morgan Yaeger recorded any points against St. Mary’s. Freshman Taylor Chavez scored five points on 2-of-5 shooting as the Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year gets adjusted to collegiate play.
The Ducks will return home for one game against Long Beach State on Dec. 2 before heading to East Lansing, Michigan, to play Michigan State on Dec. 9.
Follow Shawn Medow on Twitter @ShawnMedow