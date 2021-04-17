Per a statement released from the Oregon Athletic Department on Saturday, approximately 15% of Autzen Stadium will be filled with fans on May 1 for the annual spring game at 2 p.m.
The game will be a ticket event to ensure proper physical distancing and because of the strict limits of fans in attendance. More information on ticketing will be released publicly later this week for students, season ticket holders, Duck Athletic Fund members and those in the general public who wish to attend.
The annual food drive to benefit Food for Lane County will be virtual again this year. This follows last year’s food drive that raised $26,743 and resulted in 87,000 pounds of food being delivered to benefit people experiencing hunger in the Lane County community.
Additional fan information such as parking and in-stadium protocols will be released the week of the game.
Follow Carly on Twitter @carlyebisuya.