The transfer portal giveth and the transfer portal taketh away.

Seven McGee’s time with the Oregon football team has come to an end. The sophomore announced on Monday that he would be leaving the program and entering the transfer portal. Matt Zenitz from On3 Sports was first to report the transfer.

McGee primarily served in a utility role for Oregon. He had 18 receptions for 151 yards in his two seasons as a Duck. He also served as Oregon’s kick and punt returner. He had 182 return yards in his time in Eugene.

His lone touchdown as a Duck came as a rusher. McGee also had 50 rushing yards with the team. He had two tackles in his career and a forced fumble.

Ourlads.com has McGee listed as Oregon’s eighth wide receiver, third punt returner and head kick returner on the depth chart.

McGee’s role with Oregon was often changing. But now it seems a change of scenery best fits the young offensive weapon as he looks to join a different program.