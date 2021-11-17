Early Wednesday, head coach Mario Crisotbal announced that former four-star wide receiver Mycah Pittman will be leaving the Oregon program. Pittman, a third-year sophomore, will leave the school with two years of eligibility remaining.
“He’s moving on,” Crisobal said when asked about Pittman during Wednesday's media availability. “We’re moving on. We wish him the best and we don’t judge.”
Pittman posted on Twitter thanking teammate, Johnny Johnson III, for his leadership, along with a highlight tape on Instagram with the caption, “4 out”, indicating the transfer a day before the official announcement.
Brother and NFL wide receiver, Michael Pittman Jr. also hinted at Pitman’s transfer, suggesting he join his alma mater USC with a tweet showing off the great receiver history that USC has.
Pittman’s father, and former NFL player, Michael Pittman Sr., also made several comments on social media alluding to his son’s move that have since been deleted.
Pittman has just 12 catches and 197 yards in the 2021 season, and has appeared to be frustrated on multiple occasions with his lack of involvement in the offense — a unit predicated on its run game. Pittman has not scored a touchdown since his first year in 2019, when he had two.
Even though Pittman is only fourth on the team in receiving, he was important on the special teams side of the ball. He has been the main punt returner this year, and will leave a hole for this Oregon team who looks to continue fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoffs.
Pittman is not the only receiver putting up poor numbers on the year. No player on the team has more than two receiving touchdowns on the year.
Strong play from running backs Travis Dye, C.J. Verdell, and Byron Cardwell Jr., combined with the struggles from quarterback, Anthony Brown, at times have made it difficult for the star-studded receiving core to get going.
The Oregon roster currently has nine other four- and five-star wideouts with at least one more coming in the 2022 recruiting class.
Pittman’s snaps will most likely be given to Kris Hutson and Jaylon Redd, as the team will continue on without him. The Ducks look ahead to a matchup against the No. 23 ranked Utah Utes on Saturday.