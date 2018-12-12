In its first game since losing to No. 23 Michigan State 88-82, the No. 7 Oregon women’s basketball defeated South Dakota State 87-79 Tuesday night on the road.
Satou Sabally led the way with 27 points — including 10 first quarter points — and junior guard Sabrina Ionescu had 26.
The game was close until the end, with the top-25 Ducks trailing 45-40 at the half. The Jackrabbits outshot the Ducks with a three-point percentage of 54 and the Ducks managing a 34 percent success-rate.
Oregon eventually held the lead in the close game, with there being just a two point difference with under a minute to play. With 50 seconds left, and just four seconds on the shot clock, Ionescu hit a dagger three to give the Ducks the five point lead and eventually the win.
The win makes the Ducks 8-1 and ends their two-game road trip. Their next game will be Tuesday, Dec. 18 at home against the No. 5 Mississippi State Bulldogs.
