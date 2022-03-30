It wasn’t pretty, but the Ducks got the job done Wednesday at PK Park.

The Oregon offense struggled much more than usual in the final matchup of a two-game series against San Francisco. The Ducks had a span of more than five innings without a hit, and they nearly lost 3-2 in nine innings.

“They could have quit,” head coach Mark Wasikowski said. “And there’s probably teams out there that would have quit and gotten sad because it wasn’t easy.”

In a season of miracles and pure relentlessness, they were able to scratch out the tying run and eventually win 4-3 in 11 innings. Josh Kasevich had three of the Ducks’ six hits, and Gavin Grant provided the infield bleeder that won the game. The bullpen continued to be a strong suit, with Matt Dallas locking down the late innings of the dramatic victory.

“Hitting comes and goes. It wasn’t with us today,” Wasikowski said. “And so for the pitchers to pick us up, that was great.”

The first two Ducks batters, Tanner Smith and Colby Shade, both reached on fielding errors, hinting at another potential big first inning after Tuesday’s 10-run onslaught. But Brennan Milone grounded into a double play, ending the early threat.

Scott Ellis got the spot start on the mound for Oregon. He worked around a hit batter and a walk in the first inning but wasn’t so fortunate in the second. After issuing a two-out walk, he gave up a two-run homer that put the Dons out to a 2-0 lead.

Andrew Mosiello pitched the third inning, his first appearance since March 5 after dealing with back spasms. He issued back-to-back walks with two outs, but he worked out of the jam.

Oregon fought back in the bottom of the third. Bryce Boettcher and Shade each drew a walk, and Milone singled home the Ducks’ first run. With two outs, Kasevich lined a single up the middle to tie the game at 2-2.

That was the last hit the Ducks recorded until the ninth inning.

The Oregon offense, which has been this team’s biggest strength, fell silent. For the first eight innings, the Ducks failed to record a hit outside of the two-run third inning.

But Oregon pitchers kept the team in the game. Caleb Sloan held down the fort through two masterful innings, bouncing back in a big way after his disaster of an outing last Sunday.

The tie was broken in the sixth. Oregon’s Logan Mercado gave up a leadoff double, then allowed a go-ahead single with two outs. The Dons took a 3-2 lead.

The Ducks struggled to tie things up as San Francisco pitchers set down 11 straight. Wasikowski held a pep talk with his players in the eighth inning, hoping to fire them up.

Oregon went down in order again in the eighth. Dylan Sabia and Dallas still kept things close, putting up zeroes in the late innings on the mound.

The Ducks finally broke through in the bottom of the ninth. Kasevich led off with a single for the team’s first hit since the third inning, and just the third hit of the game overall. Anthony Hall followed with another single, putting the tying run on third with no outs.

Sam Novitske walked to load the bases, setting up a potentially huge moment for Josiah Cromwick, who’s been no stranger to dramatic at-bats. Cromwick somewhat anticlimactically grounded into a double play, but it got the job done, tying the game at 3-3.

Smith made his fifth out of the day, missing a walk-off opportunity and sending the game to extras.

Oregon stuck with Dallas on the mound. He walked two batters but otherwise made it through 3 2/3 hitless innings. Neither team scored in the 10th, and Dallas kept things knotted in the 11th.

Kasevich led off the bottom of the 11th with a double for his third hit of the day. Hall drew a walk, and Novitske and Cromwick each made outs.

With San Francisco nearly out of the jam, Grant hit a soft grounder to the right side of the infield. It looked to be a fairly routine play off the bat, but Grant ran hard and beat it out. The Ducks erupted from the dugout and poured Gatorade all over Grant as they celebrated the walk-off victory.

“It was a close play, so I had to just get on my horse and hope for the best,” Grant said.

Oregon (18-7, 7-2 Pac-12) will now travel to UCLA (16-8, 3-3 Pac-12) for a three-game series starting Friday at 6 p.m.