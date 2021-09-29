The Oregon volleyball team entered the season ranked No. 13 in the nation with expectations of returning to the Sweet 16 and potentially greater heights. The road to the title started with nine non-conference games where the Ducks established themselves as a contender before beginning their Pac-12 schedule.
While they dropped a game to the Minnesota Gophers, the Ducks earned resume-boosting victories against Rice University and Penn State. Their Pac-12 schedule started on a high note as they took down Oregon State on Wednesday night.
The victory against Penn State was especially historic. Nittany Lions head coach Russ Rose has spearheaded one of the top volleyball programs since his hiring in 1979. Rose entered the season with over 1,300 career victories, but head coach Matt Ulmer and the Ducks swept the Nittany Lions in a statement win.
“[Rose] is one of the absolute best coaches in our sport,” Ulmer said. “This win was great for our program to show that we can compete with the best teams.”
Expect Oregon to use the momentum it garnered from its stellar preseason play as it prepares for a tough Pac-12 schedule.
This Ducks team is led by veteran outside hitters Taylor Borup and Brooke Nuneviller. The duo has showcased its toughness, rarely getting subbed out during the games.
Nuneviller played through a hurt ankle in the Ducks’ sweep of San Jose State. The sophomore from Chandler, Arizona leads the team with 109 kills.
Borup has had an impressive start to her senior season as well, complementing Nuneviller with 92 kills of her own. She came through with the game-winning kill against Penn State.
“We needed Borup to step up,” Ulmer said. “She showed toughness and maturity, producing big kills when we needed.”
While Borup and Nuneviller starred offensively, the Ducks’ defensive play has been crucial to their strong start.
“Our serving has been excellent through the first third of the season, and our block has been disciplined,” Ulmer said. “The combination of those two things complement one another.”
Redshirt sophomore Abby Hansen leads the team with 49 blocks. Hansen is on track to be one of the top defensive stars in the conference, following a season where she finished second in the Pac-12 with 95 blocks.
Karson Bacon and Gloria Mutiri have taken big strides defensively, following Hansen with 33 and 32 blocks thus far, respectively.
While the middle blockers and outside hitters highlight the Ducks’ talented roster, the setters have made their mark as well. Kylie Fernandez and Elise Ferreira have flown under the radar, but they deserve recognition as two of the best setters in the nation.
Ferreira leads the team with 235 assists. Her pairing tends to be Mutiri, and the two have contributed to countless wins.
“The setters’ and hitters’ relationships have continued to grow,” Ulmer said. “Gloria is hitting above .400, and the middles are getting more and more involved in our offense.”
The Ducks began their Pac-12 schedule as they beat the Oregon State Beavers on Wednesday night. Next, they head to Tempe, Arizona to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sunday.
The Pac-12 currently has six teams ranked in the top 25, with the Ducks sitting at No. 13; the level of competition this season will be as high as it’s ever been.
A strong showing in Pac-12 play will go a long way for the Ducks, who hope to compete for a national title this season.