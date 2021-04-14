No. 10 seed Oregon volleyball is set to face Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 9 a.m. Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska.
The Irish defeated Army on Wednesday to earn a spot in the second round against No. 10 Oregon, who received a first round bye.
There's a level of uncertainty that comes with awaiting a result before knowing your opponent, but Oregon head coach Matt Ulmer is confident the Ducks will be ready.
"I've kind of said it all year — it's not so much about the opponent with our group, it's really about us," Ulmer said. "We have talent, and we do a lot of things well. If we play well, we can play and beat anybody."
Oregon (14-4) finished second in the Pac-12 after splitting their final series against Arizona State two weeks ago.
Now, the Ducks, who have qualified for nine of the last 10 NCAA Tournaments, are in Omaha eyeing a trip to the finals.
Oregon is led by two all-conference outside hitters in Gloria Mutiri and Brooke Nuneviller. Nuneviller, a junior, is one of two Ducks with postseason experience, the other being senior Taylor Borup.
Notre Dame, who took down Army 3-1, finished its regular season at 15-3, good for second in the ACC.
The Irish have two All-ACC First Team players in Zoe Nunez and Charley Niego. Against Army, Niego recorded 12 kills while Nunez notched 30 assists and 12 digs.
The winner of Thursday’s match will move on to play either Washington State or Western Kentucky in the Sweet 16 on Sunday.