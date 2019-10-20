The Oregon Ducks fell to USC on Sunday at Matthew Knight Arena, getting swept in three close sets.
Oregon came in with confidence, fresh off a win against UCLA that snapped a four-game losing streak, including a tough five-set loss against No. 11 Washington last week. Matched up against another challenging Pac-12 opponent, the Ducks kept the match close, battling for every point.
“The plus for us is that we’re starting to play a lot better, we’re starting to play some good volleyball, but this was a very disappointing outcome for us today,” head coach Matt Ulmer said.
USC came into Sunday 3-3 in Pac-12 play. Last season, Oregon split with USC, sweeping the Trojans in LA but getting swept at home.
The Trojans gained momentum in the first set, pulling ahead of the Ducks along with key kills from Willow Johnson and Karson Bacon. The Ducks trailed close behind, setting them up for another close match.
In the first set, a kill by Brooke Nuneviller put the Ducks in the lead at 15-14 for the first time since the early minutes.
After a long rally at 24-23, USC won the set at 25-23.
The Ducks and the Trojans were neck and neck in the second set. With both teams fighting for each point, it was anyone's game.
A crucial kill by Nuneviller kept the Ducks in the set after the ball bounced off of Ronika Stone’s head, keeping it in play at 23-22.
USC couldn’t seem to stay more than a couple points ahead of Oregon during the second set, but maintained its lead, holding the Ducks and winning the set 25-23.
The Ducks fought until the end but the Trojans picked up the energy in the final set, holding their lead and sweeping the Ducks.
“I had a hard time getting across to them and getting to execute what I’m saying,” Ulmer said. “That was really frustrating for me all night, especially since we lost all three sets by two points. One play, one better listener, one better execution, that’s the difference of the set.”
This is only the second game Oregon has had all 12 players healthy.
“Every day we’re getting closer,” Ulmer said. “We have a young talented group, the ceiling is high, it’s every day you just have to keep understanding who we are becoming”
Oregon’s rigorous schedule continues as the Ducks hit the road next weekend to face Arizona State and the University of Arizona.