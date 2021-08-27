Lindsey Vander Weide (#8) spikes the ball during the final set of the Civil War Volleyball game on September 24, 2015 at Gill Coliseum. In the first Civil War of the season, the Ducks beat the Beavers 3-1 to improve to 7-3 on the year in Corvallis Oregon on September 24th, 2015.(Samuel Marshall/Emerald)