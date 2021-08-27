The Oregon volleyball team defeated the Santa Clara Broncos three sets to zero on Friday night. The Ducks opened the season on a strong note, winning their first two matches at the Oregon Invitational.
Setting was the name of the game for the Ducks on Friday, as Ferreira followed up Robinson’s 19-assist performance with 18 assists of her own. Nuneviller and Hansen led the way with eight kills each, and the Ducks improved to 2-0.
“The two of our setters have really grown a lot since last season,” Oregon head coach Matt Ulmer said. “It really shows in their connection with our middle-blockers. They got the middles going and that establishes the rest of our offense for the team.”
Santa Clara came out of the gates and imposed its will on the Ducks. Sophia Tulino provided two early kills, giving the Broncos a 6-4 advantage.
Throughout the first set, neither team could gain momentum, leading to a back-and-forth affair. Karson Bacon helped the Ducks regain the lead with three kills, before Tulino airmailed a ball out of bounds, leading to the first break in play. Oregon took an 18-15 lead.
Ulmer made his adjustments during the first timeout, and Oregon gained control of the first set with a five-point run, highlighted by a vicious kill from Brooke Nuneviller.
Nuneviller provided another kill for set point, as she drove the ball into the ground slightly out of Michelle Shaffer’s reach. Oregon took the first set 25-17.
The Ducks’ momentum carried into the second set, and they pulled out to their first early lead of the Invitational. Abby Hansen used her height and power to her advantage, receiving a set from Elise Ferreira that she smacked across the face of the Broncos’ defenders. Hansen followed that up by blocking Santa Clara’s kill attempt to give the Ducks a 14-7 lead.
Hansen is a defensive force on the front line, ending the previous season with 95 blocks –– which ranked No. 2 in the Pac-12. On Friday, she helped the Ducks hold both their opponents to a hitting percentage south of .100.
“We take pride in our defense,” Hansen said. “We try to challenge our opponents to hit over our block, which is full of height, making it difficult on the other team.”
After a poor start to the set, the Broncos put together a dominant surge, clawing back into it. Nive Tuileta’s sets carved up the Ducks defense, as she provided the assist to Shaffer, cutting the Ducks’ lead to three, 20-17.
The Broncos’ run was not enough to claim the second set since Oregon responded well. Another set-ending kill from Nuneviller, off an assist from Kylie Robinson, gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead.
Nuneviller and Hansen led the way through the first two sets with six kills each.
In the third set, the Ducks continued their balanced attack, and Bacon provided two early kills. Following her second kill came the longest point of the match on an impressive rally highlighted by a diving save from Taylor Borup. It finished off with a kill from Nuneviller, giving the Ducks an 8-4 lead.
Ulmer was impressed by his team’s effort in the late rally.
“We show a lot of pride when we play,” Ulmer said. “I believe if you work hard and find success in that it’s much more rewarding. I was proud of us for earning those points… putting in effort on defense.
The Ducks were dominant in the back half of the second set. Ferreira provided a trio of assists, spreading the love around to Hansen, Lewis and Nuneviller for powerful kills, which put the Ducks up 23-13.
An attack error from Nani Spaar gave the Ducks the third set, 25-14.
Through only two games, it’s apparent that Ulmer has put an emphasis on setting. Ferreira provided 18 assists with three key sets in the final frame.
Oregon volleyball will take on San Jose State to finish off the Invitational on Saturday at 1 p.m.