Oregon volleyball snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Princeton 3-2 at the Dillon Gymnasium in Princeton, N.J.
The No. 14 Ducks got off to slow start in set one. Princeton leapt out to a commanding 21-14 lead, but Oregon was able to use a 8-2 run to get within one at 23-22. The Tigers scored two of the next three points to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
Oregon came roaring out in the second set as they jumped out to a 14-6 lead. The Ducks took a 20-15 lead, but the Tigers began a comeback of their own when they got within two points. Despite the Tigers bringing the score to 23-21, the Ducks finished off the set to win 25-22 and tied the match at one set a piece.
The Ducks and Tigers played a nip-and-tuck third set as neither team was able to find an advantage until late in the set. Both teams were tied at 20 until Oregon took a 24-23 lead, but Princeton rattled off three straight points to take set two and a 2-1 lead.
Oregon, now trailing 2-1, jumped out to a 12-5 lead in the fourth set. Oregon took a resounding 18-11 lead that they did not relinquish, as they took set four 25-15.
Only playing to 15 points in set five, the Ducks found themselves tied at 10 with Princeton. The Tigers put Oregon on the ropes as they rattled off three straight points, but the Ducks responded with three straight points of their own. Oregon fought off three straight match-points leading to a Brooke Nuneviller kill which tied the match at 16. An Oregon block and Princeton attacking error securced the Ducks comeback victory.
Nuneviller had a career-high 19 kills on a .389 hitting clip to go along with 11 digs as she notched her fourth straight double-double. Ronika Stone added a season-high 18 kills for Oregon. Redshirt freshman Karson Bacon had a season-high 11 kills on .381 hitting while adding five blocks. Freshman Morgan Lewis contributed a season-high 10 kills. Kylie Robinson had a field day at setter as she dished out a season-high 52 assists.
Oregon will continue its East Coast road trip as they take on St. John’s in the opening match of the Hofstra Invitation in Hempstead, New York, on Thursday.
