To start the final game of the Oregon Invitational against Rice, the lights in Matthew Knight Arena dimmed and the hype video started playing on the scoreboard. While the speakers shook the entire arena, the starters sat on the bench waiting for their names to be called.

“Five-foot-eleven setter from Tacoma, Washington, Hannah Pukis” rings over the sound system as she runs out of the player-made tunnel while high-fiving her teammates with a poised look in her eye. She’s ready to compete. Despite wearing an “O” across her chest for only four games, she looks like she’s been in Eugene her entire career.

“She commands the floor really well,” Oregon head coach Matt Ulmer said. “She likes to be offensive. She’s a great teammate and a really easy fit.”

She finished the game with 52 assists to take her total on the season to 144. Who had the second-most assists by a Duck this season? Elise Ferreira did with 43.

Now, as a setter, it’s expected that she’ll lead the team in assists. A setter is expected to touch the ball every play to prepare the kill. But with Pukis, she makes herself a linchpin — a vital cog to the machine that is the Oregon volleyball team.

Early on in the second set against Rice, the Ducks received the ball and prepared for a typical return. As Rice’s middle hitter went to spike the ball, middle blocker Colby Neal went up for the block, but the ball ricocheted off of her hands and ended up behind her. Brooke Nuneviller went to recover, but the pass went off the court. Pukis sprinted across the floor and dove to get the ball to the other side.

When the ball made it to the opposite side of the net, Rice’s front row was immediately ready to block the ball, but Pukis made it back to the net just in time to stop that from happening. Oregon ended up scoring after the rally.

“She’s fearless, dynamic and creative in her play,” Caroline Meines, Pukis’ high school coach, said. “She plays with confidence and assuredness, emboldening her teammates to compete with energy and passion. Her desire to compete in challenging and intense, high level matches was a factor that sets her apart.”

It’s been a part of her arsenal before she set foot in Eugene. In high school, she was a four-year letter winner at Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma, Washington. She earned two all-state selections in 2015 and 2016, an MVP award in 2016 and led her team to a state championship in 2014.

During her time at Washington State, she dished out 40 or more assists in 12 matches in the 2021 season. She finished her time in Pullman with 2,876 assists, 741 digs and 266 kills, which led to an AVCA All-American honorable mention, two All-Pac-12 team selections and a U.S. Women’s Collegiate National team selection.

“Hannah has a lot of distinctive qualities, such as her range in distributing the ball, her energy –– and her ability to transform the on-court flow of the game, and the non-setting pursuit plays,” Meines said. “I think she has always had a penchant for taking risks and pushing her team to play at the edge of their ability, which can yield tremendous growth and thrilling victories.”

Since her arrival, expectations for the Ducks have risen. In the Pac-12 preseason rankings, Oregon was written into the number four spot, and Pukis was named to the preseason All-Pac-12 team.

“Pressure is just a part of playing volleyball at this level,” Pukis said. “This team environment couldn’t be better to handle pressure. Although we have high expectations, we are putting in the work everyday, so it doesn’t seem that far off from us.”

In 2012, Oregon was a runner-up in the NCAA tournament after a three-set sweep by Texas to win a national title. Since then, the furthest the Ducks have gone is the Regional Semi-Final in 2020.

With All-American hitters Brooke Nuneviller, Gloria Mutiri, Karson Bacon and freshman standout Mimi Colyer, Pukis and Oregon’s front row will be hard to stop.

“I’m excited to get into a flow,” Pukis said in a phone interview. “I haven’t played with these girls for very long, but when it clicks, it clicks. We have so much talent, and to be able to be a part of that, I feel like we are going to be unstoppable –– especially in the Pac-12.”

Oregon Volleyball has never won a Pac-12 title. But with Pukis, it’s one step closer.