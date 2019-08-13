Oregon volleyball will head into the 2019 season tied for the second highest preseason ranking in program history.
After finishing their 2018 season at No. 9 in the AVCA poll following their run to the Elite Eight, the Ducks will open the 2019 season at No. 11 in the poll.
The Ducks will enter the season as the second-highest ranked Pac-12 team behind the defending National Champions and No. 1 ranked, Stanford. No. 13 Washington, No. 14 USC, No. 22 Washington State and No. 24 Arizona round out the remainder of the Pac-12 schools inside the top-25.
Oregon, despite being ranked above USC, was picked to finish third in the Pac-12 in the preseason coaches poll with USC picked second behind Stanford.
The 2019 Ducks will feature a top-10 recruiting class, head coach Matt Ulmer’s fourth top-10 class in the last five years and AVCA all-Americans (Willow Johnson, Brooke Nuneviller and Ronika Stone).
Despite an already daunting conference schedule, the Ducks will also play three top-15 teams on the road before they begin Pac-12 play. Oregon will go on the road to face No. 12 Pittsburgh. No. 3 Minnesota and No. 8 Penn State. The Ducks are slated to play 13 matches against top-25 foes.
Before their season begins, the Ducks will hold their annual Green-Yellow scrimmage at Matthew Knight Arena on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. Oregon will then follow up with its season opener at home against UC Irvine and Boston College in the Oregon Classic on Aug. 30-31.
