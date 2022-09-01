The No. 18 Oregon Ducks volleyball team held UC Davis to 36 points over three sets to improve to 3-0.

With Matthew Knight Arena loud and ready for Oregon to take the court for the first time this season, it didn’t disappoint.

Defense was the star of the show, as the Ducks held UC Davis to eight points in the first two sets.

To start the second set, UC Davis stayed with Oregon up until Gloria Mutiri’s kill to take a three point lead.

The Mustangs didn’t score their third point of the set until the Ducks led by seven. After back-to-back points by the Aggies, the Ducks kept them quiet until the end of the set, but they still came up short by 17 points.

Despite only scoring 16 points in the first two sets, UC Davis didn’t leave without a fight. Oregon’s biggest scoring lead in the third set was three points as the Aggies kept up with them the entire time.

Oregon walked away with the win after Mimi Colyer’s 21st kill of the season.

The Ducks finished the night with 44 kills, 36 digs, and eight blocks with the team leaders being Colyer with 20 kills, Brooke Nuneviller with 10 digs and Mutiri with four blocks.

The Ducks will continue the Oregon Invitational at Matthew Knight Arena Friday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.