The Oregon Ducks volleyball team swept the Stanford Cardinal 3-0 Thursday night in Palo Alto.
The Ducks and the Cardinal entered the match each harnessing 7-5 records in the Pac-12. They were ranked 18th and 19th, respectively in the NCAA, giving the match huge implications for the Pac-12 standings entering the final month of the season.
In all three sets, Oregon, who had lost four of their previous six matches, trailed. But they found a way to come back, relying on All-Conference phenom Brooke Nuneviller who continued her star play, pairing nine diggs with a game-high 19 kills.
After giving up leads in the first two sets, Stanford looked to get back into the match and jumped out to an 18-13 lead in the third. Star setter Kami Miner led the way for the Cardinal, tallying a game-high 29 assists.
The Ducks were able to negate Miner’s impact as freshman blocker Kiari Robey contributed on seven of Oregon's 11 blocks, holding the Cardinal to a 0.196 hitting percentage while the Ducks hit the ball 0.240%.
Down 21-23 in the third set, Oregon’s Taylor Williams and Karson Bacon met Stanford’s Holly Campbell for a block. Spiking the next point off of a set from Kylie Robinson, Williams tied the game. She’d finish the night with a team-high 23 assists.
Tied at 23-23 after a Stanford time out, Williams served, and Robinson assisted Nuneviller who scored the final two points, completing the Ducks’ rout of the 19th-ranked Cardinal.
With seven games left to play in this season, the Ducks now hold the fourth spot in the Pac-12. The Ducks have rematches coming up against ranked opponents; Washington, UCLA and Washington State –– all teams the Ducks lost to during their 2-4 skid over the past few weeks.
The Ducks will look to build on tonight’s momentum Sunday, Nov. 7 when they meet the California Golden Bears in Berkeley.