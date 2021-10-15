Throughout the first two sets, the ball continuously flew Taylor Borup’s way — she responded, putting the ball away each time. Whether she lined up in her usual spot as an outside hitter or in the middle of the back line, the Huskies struggled to get their kills by her.
However Borup and the Ducks’ play tailed off towards the end of the match as they fell to the Huskies 3-2.
In the first two sets, Borup benefited from the Ducks’ elite setting abilities, executing back-to-back balls from Elise Ferreira early in the set. She also connected very well with Kylie Robinson’s tempo, leading to multiple kills.
Borup finished the offensive play, but the Ducks’ setters are the unsung heroes. Ferreira and Robinson don’t always show up on the stat sheet, but their connection with the outside hitters has been a recipe for success.
Head coach Matt Ulmer has shifted his setter and hitter pairings all year, but Borup rarely leaves the court, so she’s had to develop a connection with both Ferreira and Robinson.
Ulmer attributed the Ducks’ two-set lead to Borup’s strong connection with Ferreira.
Borup led the Ducks to a 25-17 margin, with a game-high of six kills. She was effective against the Huskies block, utilizing a variety of hits to earn her points.
After overpowering the Huskies for a few thunderous kills, she switched her strategy up. In the second set she tipped the ball over Marin Grote and Ella May Powell to give the Ducks a 17-12 advantage.
While Borup’s attacks tore apart the Huskies defense, Abby Hansen held it down on the defensive side for the Ducks.
Hansen pulls her weight as a power hitter, and she caps off her points with emphatic celebrations — flexing her muscles and letting out a roar after her blocks.
The second set was a back-and-forth affair, but the sophomore middle blocker came through with a block to seal the frame. She rose above the net and formed her hands into a brick wall that the Huskies attackers couldn’t break down.
The Ducks’ lead looked insurmountable. But, similar to their marquee matchup against the Minnesota Gophers, they grew complacent.
“Borup had double-digit kills through the second set, but it felt like she backed off,” Ulmer said.
The Ducks’ efforts in the third and fourth set fell short, and the Huskies forced a 15-point frame that would determine the game.
Transferring the momentum they garnered from the third and fourth sets, the Huskies jumped out to an advantage and didn’t look back.
Led by Claire Hoffman’s 20 kills, they found success hitting the ball into the middle of the Ducks’ defense and forced them into 24 attack errors.
In the loss, outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller led the Ducks with 15 kills. She showed off her defensive abilities and dove for numerous balls that kept the points alive.
In the fifth set, Nuneviller moved into third on the Ducks’ all-time list with 1,500 digs.
Although Borup and Nuneviller wreaked havoc on the outside, the Ducks conceded a three-set comeback in their third loss on the season. The Huskies did a good job adjusting after falling behind. They flooded the net and made up for their lack of a block in their first two sets, taking the match three sets to two.
“Our block started wandering instead of staying disciplined,” Ulmer said. “They also got aggressive on their serves, and we backed off.”
Oregon volleyball drops to 14-3 on the season, 5-2 in the conference. The Ducks will host No. 25 Washington State on Sunday, Oct. 14 at noon.