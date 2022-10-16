In the first set of Oregon volleyball’s road match on Sunday, strong serves kept the Ducks competitive. Brooke Nuneviller had fast and powerful serves that UCLA struggled to keep up with. The Bruins started to find a groove late in the first set as they went on a 5-1 run before head coach Matt Ulmer called a timeout. Oregon pulled within one late as it trailed 23-22, but UCLA secured the win with an ace.

To start the next set, Mimi Colyer stayed consistent in attacking the opposite corner to put up easy points on the board for the Ducks. Between her and Nuneviller, the Ducks managed to gain some momentum before back-to-back points from the Bruins which forced another Oregon timeout. When the score was tied at 22, UCLA scored two in a row to reach match point.

The Ducks saved all three set points from the Bruins and took set two to even the game at 1-1.

During the third set, both teams found a rhythm, keeping the score close. UCLA started to take advantage of Oregon’s errors and took a big lead. At 22-17, the Ducks scored three in a row to cut the deficit to five and forced a UCLA timeout.

The timeout didn’t slow down Oregon as Elise Agi had back-to-back aces to bring the score within two. The Bruins ended up being awarded the win after they won a net touch challenge. Ulmer re-challenged the possible net touch, but was unsuccessful.

In the fourth set, Nuneviller hit her 16th kill of the afternoon and moved into the UO’s top 10 for career kills. She finished the night with 22 kills.

At 15-13, Colyer hit her 17th kill of the match to establish a two point lead. The Ducks found a groove that led to a five point lead and a UCLA timeout. Oregon claimed the fourth set and forced a fifth set, which would be its sixth time playing a five-set match this season.

The fifth set was arguably the most competitive set of the game, but between solid blocks from Oregon’s All-American front row, and kills from Colyer and Nunviller, the Ducks took the win. This game was Oregon’s fifth conference win, and 11th overall.

The Ducks will come back home Friday for a 6 p.m. game against Utah. The game will be available to stream on Pac-12 Network.