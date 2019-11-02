Oregon volleyball secured a crucial win in Berkeley, California on Friday night, defeating Cal in four sets. The Ducks have struggled in conference play this season, making this victory all the more meaningful. Cal entered the game 17-3, 7-3 Pac-12 and were ranked 20th in the nation.
Cal won the first set 25-20 and it soon seemed as though Oregon would lose yet another conference game. The Ducks responded however as they reeled off three straight sets to win the match 3-1. In the second set, Oregon won 25-21. The third set was closely contested, with Oregon squeaking out a 27-25 victory. Oregon won the final set of the match 25-19.
Ronika Stone was Oregon’s go-to player on Friday, leading all players with 17 kills. Stone was also the overall point leader with 18.5. Brooke Nuneviller also had a solid match. Nuneviller led all players with 40 attacks and 19 digs, in addition to racking up 14 kills and 16 points.
It remains to be seen if this win will translate into a sustained run by this squad. Oregon is currently sitting at 10th place in the conference at 3-8 overall. Oregon will look to build on this win when the play Stanford on Nov. 3rd.