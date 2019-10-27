After losing to Arizona State in five sets on Friday, the Ducks dropped another match on Sunday afternoon, this time to the Arizona Wildcats.
Arizona held off the Ducks in four tight sets, 21-25, 20-25, 25-19, 24-26. The Wildcats won the first two, but the Ducks took the third set and led in the fourth, ultimately falling after the Wildcats made a comeback and overtook a six-point deficit.
The Ducks struggled offensively, hitting just .222 in the match. Meanwhile, Arizona had a strong hitting accuracy in the first two sets, with a 42.6-point scoring percentage.
Willow Johnson contributed a crucial 13 kills and three blocks. Johnson had important points for Oregon, which struggled to stay in the game. This marks the ninth time in the last 10 matches that Johnson has hit double digits in kills.
Ronika Stone led the team with 19 kills, four blocks and one ace. Stone is only the eighth Oregon player since 2001 to eclipse 1,400 career points, reaching 1,416.5 on Friday against Arizona State. Earlier in the season, she also surpassed 1,000 career kills.
With the loss, the Ducks drop to 6-13 and 2-8 in Pac-12 play, while the Wildcats improve to 12-10 and 2-8 in the Pac-12.
Oregon started its season ranked No. 11 in the AVCA poll — tied for the second-highest preseason ranking in program history — but with a string of Pac-12 losses, have dropped in rank.
The Ducks now hit the road again to the Bay Area, where they will play Cal and Stanford — two top-15 opponents — to continue their tough Pac-12 slate.
