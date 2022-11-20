The No. 12 Oregon Ducks remain unbeaten in the last 11 games after beating the Trojans in five sets.

The game started out with short rallies from both sides. Both the Ducks and the Trojans’ front row came out with fast and accurate kills that both teams struggled to dig. USC was able to break the cycle in the middle of the set and went on a six-point scoring run that forced an Oregon timeout. When the Ducks were down 15-20, they were able to string together some points to close the gap with kills from Mimi Colyer and Brooke Nuneviller. The Trojans were able to slow Oregon down and took set one.

In the next set, USC went on a 5-1 scoring run. A Nuneviller kill gave the Ducks the ball back, but the Trojans took it right back. After a service error by USC’s Emilia Weske, Oregon was able to get within two.

The Trojans continued to have their foot on the gas thanks to their setter, Mia Tuaniga. Oregon took advantage of their errors and slowly inched their way to taking the lead. When the Ducks were down by two, the Trojans challenged a touch call and got it reversed. USC extended its lead to five afterwards.

Nuneviller and Colyer carried the Ducks offensively. They each had 10 kills by the middle of the second set and were responsible for bringing the score within one. Both teams continued to trade points until USC scored four straight points to make the score 24-20.

Oregon survived three straight match points, but after a service error by Daley McClellan, USC took set two.

The Ducks came out hot in the third set. Early in the set, they put together a scoring run and had a three point lead. USC stayed competitive, inching closer to taking the lead and even tying the score a few times, but was only able to take a one-point lead once during the set. Oregon scored four straight points at the end to avoid being swept.

When the teams switched sides, Oregon started out with three straight points. USC were able to score points here and there, but the Ducks couldn’t be stopped. They took a seven point lead, the largest of the day, and held the Trojans to a .091 hitting percentage. Oregon won set four easily and forced a fifth set.

There were a lot of long rallies that forced players outside of court lines in the final set. The Ducks scored four in a row before a media timeout was called. Afterwards, USC challenged a touch call and was able to tie the match at 10. Head coach Matt Ulmer was forced to call a timeout in an attempt to stop the Trojans’ momentum. His strategy worked as Oregon held USC to two points after the timeout and won the game.

“We really try to go one point at a time,” said Ulmer said. “You can see why we need to. We can go on huge runs against really good teams if we focus in. We are our best selves when we do that.”

The Ducks will go on the road to face the California Bears on November 23. The first serve will be at 12 p.m. and will be available to watch on Pac-12 Network.