After reaching its second ever trip to the Elite Eight in the 2018 season, Oregon volleyball earned an all-time program record with five All-American honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Junior middle blocker Ronika Stone earned the highest honor of all the Ducks, landing on the All-American second team. Stone earned her spot on an AVCA All-American teams for the first time in her career and the first Duck since 2014. Stone finished the season with career highs in points (3.87), kills (3.02) and blocks per set (1.19) while leading the team in hitting percentage (.342). Stone concluded her junior campaign ranking fourth in Oregon single season history in block assists (130) and ninth in hitting percentage. She’ll enter her senior year tied for second with 332 career block assists which leaves her 57 shy of the all-time record.
Senior setter August Raskie and senior outside hitter Lindsey Vander Weide landed on the AVCA All-American third team.
Raskie earned third team honors after taking over the Oregon offense and in her first season running the 5-1 offense. Raskie finished sixth in the nation in assists per set (11.79). Raskie etched her name in the Oregon record books after finishing fourth in Oregon single-season history in total assists (1,486), sixth in assists per set and fifth all-time in career assists (2,929).
Vander Weide ended her Oregon career by averaging career highs in points (4.04), kills (3.51) and digs per set (2.98). Vander Weide carved her name in the Oregon record books. She is the only player in program history to finish with 1,000 plus kills and digs. Vander Weide finished No. 4 all time in points (1,687), No. 5 in total attacks (3,985), No. 6 in both kills (1,447) and digs (1,242) and No. 9 in service aces (108). Vander Weide landing on the third team AVCA team makes her just the sixth player in Oregon history to earn multiple career all-American awards.
Junior right side hitter Willow Johnson and freshman libero Brooke Nuneviller rounded out the list with honorable mentions.
Johnson finished her season with a career high in kills per set (2.76) while hitting .312. Johnson's play at the end of conference play and performance in the tournament propelled her into the spotlight and earned her an honorable mention to end her junior season.
Nuneviller along with her honorable mention earned the AVCA Pacific North Region freshman of the year. Nuneviller ended her freshman campaign with 4.92 digs per set that put her second in the Pac-12 in digs. Nuneviller tallied 580 digs in her freshman campaign for third-most in Oregon single season history.