No. 11 Oregon volleyball opened its season in winning fashion as they swept UC Irvine 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-13).
Senior Ronika Stone started her 2019 campaign with an impressive 10 kills on 13 takes with no errors on a .769 hitting clip. She also added a game-high three blocks to her impressive offensive night.
Willow Johnson also began her senior campaign in impressive fashion. She finished her night with a game-high 12 kills on 21 takes, while hitting a .571 clip and recording no errors.
Oregon opened up the first set on a 10-4 run. The Ducks would go on to dominate the first set, with UC Irvine never getting close to Oregon. Stone would earn half of her kills on six swings in the first set.
UC Irvine inched closer to Oregon in the second set. Despite Anteaters getting close to Oregon midway through set two, the Ducks would run away with set two.
The Ducks closed out their first match of the season with a dominant set-three win.
Sophomore Brooke Nuneviller, who played libero last season, began her sophomore season at outside hitter. Nuneviller had eight kills on 18 takes, while adding six digs and one assist on no errors.
Next up for the Ducks will be Boston College on Saturday, with first serve set for 6 p.m. to close out the Oregon Classic.
Follow Gabriel on Twitter @gabe_ornelas