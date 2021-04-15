Oregon volleyball swept Notre Dame 25-17, 25-22 and 25-13 Thursday morning in Omaha. The victory marks the 20th NCAA Tournament win in program history.
Early on in the first set, down 3-1, the Ducks went on a 9-0 scoring run behind the service of Elise Ferreira to take the lead, 10-3. The sophomore setter finished with 24 assists, tying Notre Dame's Zoe Nunez for the game high.
Behind a .355 hitting percentage, Oregon cruised to a first set victory.
In the match, Oregon hit .362 to Notre Dame's .170. Sophomore Morgan Lewis led the Ducks in kills and blocks, scoring on 13 of 19 attempts while recording three blocks. Her .684 hit percentage is an Oregon NCAA Tournament record.
After trailing for much of the second, Oregon battled back to take set two, 25-22.
Trailing 19-17, Oregon capitalized off of four Irish errors to go on a 6-0 run and retake the lead, 23-19. Lewis scored a kill on the final point to secure the set for Oregon.
The third set was dominated by the Ducks as they never trailed and scored nine of the last 12 points to secure their spot in the Sweet Sixteen.
Brooke Nuneviller recorded her 16th double-double for the Ducks with 11 kills and 21 digs. Becca Morse served three aces. She’s the 10th Duck to have at least three in a NCAA Tournament match.
Up next, Oregon will play No. 7 Purdue on Sunday for a shot at advancing to the Elite Eight.