The Ducks got a taste of their own medicine on Friday night in Las Vegas. Despite a 15-3 second half run, Oregon failed to overcome Oregon State’s scorching three-point shooting, falling 75-64 in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.
After Oregon shot a blistering 15-for-23 from three in their last matchup with Oregon State on March 7, winning 80-67, it was the Beavers who used the long ball to spark their offense on Friday. Oregon State’s leading scorer Ethan Thompson — who finished with 16 points and tied a career-high five three-pointers — hit two early triples as the Beavers took a swift 6-1 lead.
Oregon State’s defense ran the Ducks off the three-point line using aggressive closeouts. As Oregon went cold from deep, it used quick decisions and precise ball movement to score inside instead.
After Eugene Omoruyi sliced through the lane using a nifty euro step to finish at the rim, the Ducks showcased their perimeter playmaking as the ball fizzed around the court. After each Duck had touched it, Will Richardson dumped it off to Omoruyi under the rim to tie the game at eight with just under 16 minutes to go in the half.
Shooting just 1-for-6 from three, the Ducks struggled to keep stride with Oregon State as the Beavers built a 16-9 lead just before the under-12 timeout. A layup from Warith Alatishe gave the Beavers a nine-point lead.
The Ducks answered with a 10-0 run. Richardson found Chris Duarte for a dunk, then Omoruyi — who led the Ducks with four first-half assists — dumped it off to Chandler Lawson for a layup. Seconds later, Omoruyi again found a teammate, throwing it ahead to Duarte for a second dunk. An Eric Williams Jr. three tied the game at 18 apiece, before an Omoruyi free throw gave Oregon their first lead, 19-18 with just over six minutes to go.
The Ducks held the lead for all of 25 seconds, their only of the game.
Oregon State’s Jarod Lucas drilled an off-balance three in the corner. Dearon Tucker pulled off a personal 4-0 run.
Oregon battled back, but looked disjointed. Sloppy passes and failures to box-out under the rim, compounded by frenetic defensive rotations from the Beavers, ensured a 38-28 lead for Oregon State as the buzzer sounded.
Oregon State hit five of their 10 threes in the first half. The Ducks meanwhile hit just 2-of-10.
The Beavers didn’t cool off.
Oregon State opened the second half with a 5-0 run. After Oregon scored on back-to-back possessions, Thompson hit a three as the Beavers broke Oregon’s full-court press. A minute later, Oregon State exploited the Ducks’ slow rotations as Thompson nailed his fifth three of the game. Oregon state finished the night 10-for-19 from deep.
The Beavers, who finished with a plus-14 rebound differential over the Ducks, bludgeoned Oregon’s small lineup, resulting in ample second-chance opportunities. After four points from Rodrigue Andela and a layup by Alatishe, who finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds, Oregon State built a 19-point lead with 13 minutes to go.
The Ducks responded resoundingly.
Over a nine-minute stretch, Oregon rattled off a 15-3 run to pull within five with four minutes to go. The Ducks, who shot an abysmal 6-for-25 from deep, hit a trio of threes during the stretch.
Looking to slide into the driver’s seat, Oregon played 29 seconds of flawless perimeter defense. Then came the back-breaker. Lucas sank a step-back three with two defenders in his face as the shot clock hit zero. A wide open midrange jumper from Andela moments later all but sealed the win, pushing the Beavers ahead by 10 with two and a half minutes to go.
Duarte and Figueroa struggled from the field, going 5-for-15 and 4-for-13 respectively. Richardson took just six shots. Omoruyi and his relentless energy were a bright spot for the Ducks. The forward stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with 14 points, three rebounds, four assists, five steals and two blocks.
With the loss, head coach Dana Altman and his Ducks team look ahead to Selection Sunday as they await their NCAA Tournament seeding.