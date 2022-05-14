The Ducks, who had scored 26 runs in their previous two games, had an inconsistent day offensively Saturday. They scored four runs in the fifth, but none in any of the other innings as they lost 6-4 to Arizona State at Phoenix Muni Stadium.

Isaac Ayon showed flashes of dominance on the mound, but he gave up five runs for his second straight start. The loss evened the series at one apiece.

Jace Stoffal was originally scheduled to pitch Saturday, but Ayon replaced him shortly before gametime. The Sun Devils struck first with a string of hits against Ayon, taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Josh Kasevich and Anthony Hall hit back-to-back singles to lead off the second inning. But the struggling Jacob Walsh — who was moved down to the eight-hole for the first time this year — grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Ayon struck out the first two batters in the bottom of the second on a total of just six pitches. He surrendered a solo shot to the next batter though, extending Oregon’s deficit to 3-0.

The Ducks, who had a slow offense through the first four innings, put up a four-spot in the fifth. Josiah Cromwick and Walsh each collected much-needed hits, including a ground-rule double that Walsh ripped down the line. Gavin Grant hit an RBI groundout to put the Ducks on the board, and Colby Shade lined a two-out single up the middle to get Oregon within a run.

Brennan Milone then launched one over the left field fence. It was his 10th homer of the year, a two-run blast that put Oregon on top 4-3. The Ducks were an out away from trailing 3-1, yet they battled to take the lead.

Ayon settled in, retiring eight in a row. He struck out eight and didn’t walk anyone through his first five innings of work.

The fifth inning ended on a “strikeout” with Arizona State’s Ryan Campos being called out for not preparing in time, as Ayon stranded the potential tying run on second. The clock rule is a new innovation that was recently implemented in the minor leagues and college baseball.

Ayon hit the first batter he faced in the sixth. After giving up a double that tied the game, he was pulled after throwing 94 pitches.

Andrew Mosiello, yet another Duck celebrating a May birthday, replaced Ayon. He immediately gave up a run-scoring single which put the Sun Devils back in the lead. A double then made it 6-4 as Arizona State put up a three-spot.

Oregon threatened in the eighth, as Drew Cowley singled and Cromwick drew the first walk of the game for either team. But Walsh popped out to end the inning, as the Ducks failed to respond to Arizona State’s big sixth inning.

Mosiello worked around a walk and two errors in the eighth to pitch a scoreless frame. He ended up allowing one earned run in 2 2/3 innings.

Tanner Smith hit a one-out single in the ninth, but the Ducks couldn’t cash in. Milone put up a fight in the final at-bat but popped out in foul territory to end the game.

Oregon (30-21, 14-12 Pac-12) will look to win the rubber game against Arizona State (25-26, 13-13 Pac-12) Sunday at noon before traveling back to Eugene for the final four games of the regular season.