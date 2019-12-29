The Ducks finished their nonconference slate with a 98-59 victory over Alabama State at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday afternoon.
After an uneven performance against Texas Southern last week, Oregon dominated in all facets of the game. The team was led by Chris Duarte’s career-high 31 points. He had an efficient game, shooting 12-15 from the field and 6-9 from 3-point range. Duarte also added six assists.
Oregon shot 59 percent as a team and made half of its 3-point attempts in what was one of the strongest offensive games for the Ducks this season. Anthony Mathis had another nice game, putting up 15 points in 22 minutes of action. Addison Patterson added 12 points, including 10 in the first half in the rout of the Hornets.
Point guard Payton Pritchard only scored five points in the contest. Although usually the team’s primary scorer, Pritchard struggled from the field, going 2-7. However, Pritchard was effective facilitating, dishing out nine assists.
Alabama State, which plays in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, were outmatched by Oregon. The Hornets could not finish around the rim, going 7-22 on layups. Alabama State’s leading scorer was Brandon Battle, scoring 14 points and shooting 4-11 from the field. He also led the Hornets with nine rebounds. After almost losing a game to Texas Southern — another SWAC team — the Ducks would not sleep walk through another tune-up game.
The Ducks finished their nonconference schedule 11-2 and ranked sixth in the country. Oregon will kick off conference play with a road trip to Boulder to take on a talented Colorado on Jan. 2.