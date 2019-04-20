Oregon track and field team competed in four different meets on Friday and Saturday, three of which were in California, and one in Eugene. Throws competed in the Beach Invitational in Long Beach. The distance squad ran at the Cardinal Invitational, while sprinters and jumpers competed at the Mt. Sac Relays. Two more competed at Lane Community College for the 30th Avenue Twilight.
Cardinal Classic
Running 13 minutes, 32.72 seconds for 5,000 meters would put most runners at the top, or at the very least, top-10 of their collegiate track programs. But for Oregon’s Cooper Teare, he was two seconds away from cracking Oregon’s top-10.
Regardless of program placement, Teare still took 13 seconds off his previous best in an impressive 5,000-meter season debut. He finished runner-up to Stanford’s Grant Fisher (13:29.52) at the Cardinal Classic in Palo Alto, California.
On the women’s side, Susan Ejore took the victory in the 800 meters with a two-second margin of victory, going 2:04.07. Taylor Chiotti had about as good a weekend as one could have. She won two races and set two personal bests. She won 800 meters in 2:06.32, and the 1,500 meters in 4:23.01.
Amanda Gehrich set a personal best in the 5,000 meters, knocking 20 seconds off her previous best, finishing in 16:12.65 for sixth.
Mt. Sac Relays
In the long jump, Rhesa Foster leapt 20 feet, 10 inches, earning her a second place finish and No. 6 on Oregon’s all-time list.
Briyahna DesRosiers and Hannah Waller were the top collegians in the 400 meters. DesRosiers was third in 52.02, while Waller was fifth in 52.28. DesRosiers also was runner-up in the 100 meters with a time of 11.59.
For the men, Eric Edwards Jr. won the elite section of the 110-meter hurdles in 13.70. The freshman moved up to No. 6 on Oregon’s all-time list, and finished third overall in the invitational section. Crayvon Gillespie finished fourth in the 200 meters 20.77.
Beach Invitational
Maddie Rabing picked up right where she left off from her breakout indoor season. Rabing added nearly two feet to her personal best in the hammer throw, and finished 10th overall at 202-5. Her teammate Alexis Rigmaiden broke into the program’s top-10 list with a throw of 166-3.
John Nizich set a season best in the javelin, throwing 221-1 on this second attempt and fifth tenth.
Titan 30th Avenue Twilight
Carly Kleefeld outkicked Danielle De Castro in the final straightaway to win the 800 meters in 2:14.35. Her Oregon teammate Rennie Kendrick finished fifth in the same race in 2:26.21.
Follow August Howell on Twitter @howell_august