Fresh off the NCAA Indoor Championships, the Oregon track and field team sent several athletes to compete in the San Diego for two days at the Aztec Invitational.
The Ducks won both the men’s and women’s javelin throw. On her second throw of the day, sophomore Keira McCarrell threw 160 feet, which put her in the top spot for the rest of the competition.
On the men’s side, Jackson VanVuren went about it a little differently. He saved his best throw for last, throwing 233 feet, 6 inches to take the win on his sixth and final throw over Jesse Newman of Grand Canyon University.
Cravon Gillespie raced one of the fastest 100-meter races of his collegiate career in San Diego. Gillespie took first in the 100 meters, running 10.04 seconds for his first outdoor race of the season. With a wind-aide of +2.2 miles per hour, the time was just off his personal best of 10.03, which he set at the NCAA Championships last season.
After breaking his collarbone early in the outdoor season, Eric Edwards Jr. is back in action. The freshman, who ran the fourth fastest 60-meter hurdles indoor in program history, is looking to make is mark on the outdoor marks as well. Edwards took home the victory in the 110-meter hurdles, going 14.08 seconds. Emily Sloan, another freshman, also won the 100-meter hurdles in 13.78 seconds.
Soren Knudsen, a freshman from Colorado Springs, led a pack of Oregon athletes to a podium sweep in the 3,000 meters. Knudsen ran 8:25.25 in his outdoor debut, and was followed by Austin Tomagno (8:29.32) and Levi Thomet (8:29.65).
The Ducks will have another week of preparations before the next meet, the Sun Angel Classic, in Tempe, Arizona, on April 5.
Follow August Howell on Twitter @howell_august