Head coach Robert Johnson told media the track and field team was “chomping at the bit” for the first meet of the 2019 season, and the enthusiasm showed in the results at the UW Preview in Seattle on Saturday. For complete meet results, follow the link here.
The sprints team looked strong, with Jasmin Reed winning the 60-meter title by posting a new lifetime best of 7.39 seconds. On the men’s side, Crayvon Gillespie took the win by running 6.70 seconds, in the fourth heat, just edging out Nike team runner and former Duck, Kyree King (6.71 seconds).
The Ducks swept the men’s and women’s 60 meter hurdles. Kaylah Robinson won in 8 seconds .34 seconds, a mere .01 off her personal best. The men’s side featured a podium sweep, led by freshman Eric Edwards Jr. (7.80). Braxton Canady was second with 7.93 seconds, followed by Joseph Anderson in 8.01.
Maddie Rabing had a breakout performance en route to winning the weight throw event. Five of her six throws were better than her previous personal best. On her sixth and final toss, she took the lead with a 62-foot, 9.25 inch heave. It was the fifth best throw in Oregon history.
Susan Ejore (2:44.84) finished a close second in the 1,000 meters behind Nike Oregon Project’s Konstanze Klosterhalfen (2:43.07). In Klosterhalfen’s debut with NOP, she also took the victory in the mile, running 4 minutes and 29 seconds.
The women were picked as the number one indoor team in the nation by FloTrack.org.
The Ducks will look to carry this momentum into the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas on January 25th.
