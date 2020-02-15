Oregon track and field had a solid outing on Saturday, earning four wins in Seattle. Both the men and women left their mark in a meet that will affect the national qualifying list.
On the track side, James West made history after winning the mile run. The redshirt senior finished with a time of 3:57.43, which is fifth on Oregon’s all-time list. West had an extremely productive weekend as he earned a personal best in the 3,000 meters on Friday. Charlie Hunter finished in fourth place in the mile run as he finished in 3:59.01.
Luis Peralta earned a win in the 800 meters. The freshman from New Jersey finished in 1:48.69 beating Washington’s Mick Stanovsek for first place. Peralta’s win wrapped up a successful weekend for the men of Oregon.
The women’s side was also successful, picking up multiple wins as well. Jamie Robinson scored a victory in the triple jump. Robinson jumped 12.20m/40-0.5. Kwabena Lynn won the 60 meter for Oregon, giving the Ducks their fourth victory. She ran a 6.85 in the preliminary round and in the final, she ran 6.88 to earn the win.
The Ducks also earned some personal bests. Maddie Rabing threw a 15.90m/52-2 which was good for fifth place in Oregon history.
Oregon will return to Seattle for the MPSF Championships on Feb. 28-29.