Beginning on Friday, the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, hosted a host of premier track and field programs from around the country.
Oregon came into the meet after a historic Cougar Classic Invitational where they notched 11 event wins as well as four top-10 school performances. Over the weekend, the Ducks nabbed 11 top three finishes and a trio of first place finishes. Oregon’s 60m speedster Micah Williams tied his own school record and secured another win in the dash.
Kemba Nelson continued her dominance in the 60m dash, picking up another first place finish while lowering her season best.
The indoor 60m dash NCAA title will likely go through Eugene for both men’s and women’s just as it did last year; reigning champions Nelson and Williams showed no sign of letting their title’s slip away.
Alysah Hickey snagged first place while breaking the Oregon record in the women’s long jump (6.66m). She also put herself as the No. 3 performer in the world this year.
A pair of freshmen, Caleb Brown and Cameron Stein, took home second and third place in the men’s 3,000 meters, jump-starting their careers as Ducks.
Elliot Cook placed fourth in the men’s mile while becoming the 28th runner in school history to run below the 4-minute mark (3.59.02). Most by any school in the country.
Shot putter Jaida Ross slid into third place in the event. In doing so, she improved to sixth all-time in Oregon history. Ross is just a centimeter away from moving into the top five.
Lexi Ellis earned her best result in the women’s triple jump since she was at this same meet two years ago. Ellis was also able to sneak into third place as well.
The Ducks aim to ride this speed wave once more in Fayetteville on Feb. 12 at the Tyson Invitational starting at 11 a.m. PT.