Redshirt sophomore Max Vollmer and the Ducks cruised to victory April 9 at the Jim Click Invitational in Tucson, Ariz.
At the end of day one, Vollmer sat second overall in the decathlon, posting a team-high 4,004 points. Two other Ducks joined him at the top of the leaderboard as well, as Nathan Poff slid in at sixth and Dalen Hargett at tenth. After day one, Poff and Hargett boasted 3,605 and 3,476 points, respectively.
Vollmer fell into the top four in four of five events on Thursday, including one first-place finish in the shot put. The sophomore finished third in the 100-meter, fourth in the long jump and second in 400-meter dash.
Poff, also a redshirt sophomore, performed to his strengths as well, finishing fifth in the 100-meter and 400-meter events. The Beaverton, Ore. native posted personal record numbers in both categories, finishing the dash events at 11.10 and 49.50.
Hargett found the top ten on three occasions on Thursday, including a second-place finish in the shot put. The senior finished ninth in the 100-meter and tenth in the 400.
On Friday, Vollmer made his presence known yet again, topping his day-one success with two first-place finishes in the discus and javelin events. He added a second-place finish in the pole vault, also finding the third-place spot in the 110-meter hurdles.
Vollmer went on to overtake the first-place spot on the leaderboard. Dallin Vorkink, of BYU, trailed narrowly behind him with 7,501 points. Vollmer leads the NCAA in the decathlon after Friday’s performance, finishing out the two-day stretch with 7,695 points.
Poff snagged second place in the 1,500-meter dash while adding eighth and ninth-place finishes in the javelin and discus. He held firm on his success from day one, finishing day two in sole possession of the sixth-place spot.
Hargett finished third in the javelin, adding two more top-ten appearances in the 1,500-meter and hurdles events. He ended the day climbing up one spot in the standings, to ninth place overall.
The Ducks will look to pick up where they left off at the West Coast Classic on April 17.