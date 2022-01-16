In the midst of a historically successful weekend for Oregon athletics, the track and field team kicked off their indoor season emphatically with 11 event wins to go along with four top-10 school performances at the Cougar Classic Invitational in Spokane, Wash.
Oregon’s Mason Strunk began the weekend by winning the hammer throw, while his teammate Travis Brewster finished in third.
Two ducks occupying at least two of the top-three podium spots seemingly became a trend after the finish as Oregon ended the invitational with four such instances. The most dominant came in the men's final 60m sprint where Ducks took the top-four spots and Micah Williams lowered his own school record (6.48) in the event.
On the women’s side of the 60m final, Oregon claimed four out of the top-five times in the dash as reigning NCAA champion Kemba Nelson picked up where she left off, finishing a hair ahead of Destiny Smith-Barnett in her fist-place effort.
In the long jump, two-time NCAA champion in the triple jump and first time long jumper, Emmanuel Ihemeje grabbed a first place finish and fellow Duck Josh Tactay snuck into third-place to end the event.
Freshman Shana Grebo took first in the 60m hurdles in 8.51 which put her as Oregon’s No. 10 all-time performer in the discipline.
Oregon Track and Field looks to continue their blazing start to the 2021 indoor season in Fayetteville, Ark. at the Razorback Invitational on Jan 28.