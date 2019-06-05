The Oregon track and field men advanced to four event finals on the first day of the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas.
Senior sprinter Cravon Gillespie advanced to the 100-meter and 200-meter final with times of 10.01 (+2.6) seconds and 20.19 seconds, respectively. Before that, Gillespie helped the 4x100-meter relay team qualify for the final with Spenser Schmidt, Julius Shellmire and Oraine Palmer. They ran in 38.81 seconds, their second-fastest time this season.
Eric Edwards Jr. qualified for the 110-meter hurdle final with a time of 13.49 seconds. It is the fourth time a Duck ran under 13.50 seconds.
Max Vollmer sits at ninth in the decathlon after day one with 3,964 points. Vollmer finished as high as fourth in the 400-meters with a time of 48.53. He also finished sixth in the 100 with a time of 10.92.
Palmer competed in the 100 and 200 as well. He finished with a 10.15 in the 100 and a 20.37 in the 200, a personal record, but one off a qualifying spot.
Orwin Emilien finished 21st in the 400 with a time of 46.94.
Reed Brown was 24th in the 1,500-meters with a time of three minutes, 53.53 seconds.
Joseph Anderson also competed in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.29. Jonathan Harvey ran in the 400-meter hurdles, finishing in 51.23 seconds.
In the throws, Max Lydum finished 23rd in the hammer throw with 61.26 meter. In javelin, John Nizich finished 10th with a throw of 69.43 meters while Jackson VanVuren finished 18th with a throw of 66 meters.
The Oregon women will compete on Thursday with 12 of their 15 entries in action. The team will also have scoring chances in the 10,000 meters, long jump and javelin. The decathlon will also come to a conclusion on day two.
