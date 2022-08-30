Earlier in 2022, longtime Pac-12 competitors USC and UCLA announced their intentions to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten. Barring a possible Pac-12 expansion, the western-most Power 5 conference is shrinking, and the Southern California schools that have provided such entertainment to the Conference of Champions for over 100 years will be taking countless high strung, heartbreaking and electric memories with them. It seems only fitting to recall some of Oregon’s finest moments and games against the two teams.

2020 Pac-12 Championship Game (Los Angeles, CA)

Oregon Ducks: 31

No. 13 USC Trojans: 24

Oregon’s most recent game against the Trojans comes in at the fondest memory on our list. It was actually Washington that had earned the right to represent the north in the championship. A COVID-19 outbreak allowed Oregon to step into a game that it shouldn’t have been in and the nation didn’t think it could win.

But even as heavy underdogs, without a crowd and in enemy territory, the Ducks stepped up. Specifically the defense. Led by Kayvon Thibodeaux (who won game MVP), Oregon forced three Trojan turnovers en route to the first back-to-back conference championship in program history. Oregon quarterbacks Tyler Shough and Anthony Brown each recorded two touchdown strikes while Mario Cristobal’s defense limited USC to a season-low 24 points.

Ending the perfect season of a highly-ranked conference foe in what could be the final matchup between the two schools gives ample reason for this game to be Oregon’s fondest memory against USC.

2011 Pac-12 Championship Game (Eugene, OR)

No. 8 Oregon Ducks: 49

UCLA Bruins: 31

Oregon’s conference championship win over UCLA also seems perfectly fitting to rise up in the rankings. In the inaugural season of the Pac-12 (formerly the Pac-10), Oregon boasted a 7-1 conference record and earned the chance to host the Pac-12 championship game in beautiful Autzen Stadium.

In front of the home fans, the Ducks rolled past the Bruins to win their first Pac-12 title and third consecutive conference championship. Oregon quarterback Darron Thomas threw a trio of touchdown passes and LaMicheal James, who went on to win game MVP, rushed for over 200 yards and three scores of his own.

UCLA leaves the Conference of Champions having never won a Pac-12 title of its own. Oregon has four, more than USC and UCLA combined.

1915 First Game Against USC (Los Angeles, CA)

Oregon Webfoots: 34

USC Trojans: 0

The first ever matchup and win over USC came on the same day back in 1915. The Trojans played host to the at-the-time Oregon Webfoots and quickly became accustomed to talented football from the Pacific Northwest.

In a season where Oregon only lost two games and surrendered 53 total points, one of five Webfoot shutouts came over newly acquainted USC. It was the beginning of a solid history between teams that would go on to become Pac-12 powerhouses. The first matchup, contest and beatdown of a rivalry that’s seen 61 games since seems fitting to mention as Oregon bids farewell to USC.

2018: Chip Kelly’s Return to Autzen (Eugene, OR)

Oregon Ducks: 42

UCLA Bruins: 21

This game was one of the more sentimental games in recent Ducks history. Chip Kelly coached with Oregon from 2007 until the 2012 season. As a head coach in Eugene, he led the Ducks to four BCS games. After a brief stint in the NFL, Kelly returned to the Pac-12 to coach the Bruins.

In his first game back at Autzen Stadium, he was met with an overwhelming homecoming. In a season that Oregon football is happy to forget, the highlight of the 8-4 season may have been the offensive onslaught over UCLA. Dillon Mitchell pulled in 156 yards and two touchdowns from Justin Herbert (remember him?) as Oregon handed UCLA a bitter road loss and sent Kelly’s new team to 2-7. The win also made Oregon bowl eligible for the 2018 season, which concluded with a Redbox Bowl win over Michigan State.

2010: Oregon stomps UCLA to remain undefeated (Eugene, OR)

No. 2 Oregon Ducks: 60

UCLA Bruins: 13

Wrapping up the list is a game that stands as Oregon’s largest margin of victory over the Bruins. Led by Darron Thomas, who threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns, the Ducks put up their 10th-highest point total ever against a Pac-12 team and the highest over UCLA. In front of a packed Autzen Stadium, the No. 2 ranked Ducks flocked over the 3-3 Bruins. Scoring double-digit points in each quarter, Oregon remained undefeated on the season. The 60 points scored on that October night were the most that the Ducks tallied in a Pac-12 conference game during a dream season that earned Oregon its first national championship appearance.

While USC and UCLA take their money, talent, history and programs to the Big Ten, memories of Pac-12 matchups will remain throughout the conference, and especially in Eugene.