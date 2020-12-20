No. 25 Oregon will face No. 10 Iowa State in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl.
Oregon finished its season with a record of 4-2, capped off by a 31-24 victory over then No. 13 USC in the Pac 12 Championship.
Iowa State, who finished 8-3, lost in the Big 12 Championship to No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday.
The Cyclones offense is led by sophomore running back Breece Hall, who leads the nation in rushing with 1,436 yards and 19 touchdowns.
As conference champions, Oregon clinched an automatic bid for a spot in a New Year's Six bowl. The Ducks second bid in as many seasons.
The game will be played in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, January 2 at 2 pm.