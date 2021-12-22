First reported by FootballScoop late Tuesday night, Dan Lanning has continued the construction of his coaching staff, hiring former Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti.
Tutoti will serve the same role at Oregon where he will bring 19 years of coaching experience.
Tuioti spent his last three years coaching at the University of Nebraska. Khalil Davis and Darrion Daniels making All-Big Ten honors in 2019. All three of his starting linemen in 2019 made NFL rosters in 2020. Tuioti helped the Huskers bring in a top-25 recruiting class in 2021.
Prior to his time at Nebraska, Tuioti worked in the Pac-12 at Cal. He coached linebackers and the defensive line. Cal ranked in the top 10 nationally in passing defense, interceptions, takeaways and defensive touchdowns in 2018, while ranking in the top 20 in total defense.
Perhaps the most exciting attribute Tuioti looks to bring to Eugene is his recruiting acumine. After serving four years at the University of Hawaii in which he functioned as a line and linebackers coach while being the Director of Player Personnel, Tuioti had a two-year stint in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns before returning to college football to be recruiting director at Michigan. In his time in Ann Arbor the Wolverines posted a 10-3 record and brought in the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation the following year including five-star Defensive Lineman Aubrey Solomon.
At Michigan, he created a recruiting network for players from American Samoa and Hawaii, two places where the Ducks have had success historically. Paired with the defensive mind of Lanning now at the helm, Oregon is expected to continue to recruit well and play physical defense in the trenches.