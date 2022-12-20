Oregon tight end Moliki Matavao announced his commitment to UCLA on Tuesday via Twitter after entering the transfer portal earlier this month.

Matavao was a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class. He caught 19 passes for a total of 209 yards and two touchdowns in his two seasons with the Ducks.

He was part of a productive tight end group in 2022 that also featured Cam McCormick, Patrick Herbert and Terrance Ferguson. In 2021, he had 10 catches for 134 yards and both a rushing and receiving touchdown.

Matavao is the latest Oregon player to commit to a new team, joining Seven McGee, Jackson LaDuke and Justin Flowe, among others. He has two years of eligibility remaining.