Oregon soccer tied No. 19 Clemson 1-1 Friday night at Riggs Field in Clemson, S.C.
Ducks’ freshman Maya Hahn opened the scoring in the 42nd minute with her third goal of the season to put Oregon up 1-0.
The Tigers answered in the 74th minute with a set-piece goal from Mariana Speckmaier, her fourth of the season. Clemson had opportunities to go ahead in the final minutes, including a Speckmaier shot from point-blank range that was deflected by Oregon keeper Katelyn Carter, but was ultimately unable to push across the go-ahead score.
The Tigers had 25 shots - five on goal - but were only able to convert on the one in the 74th minute. Oregon had one shot on goal, but made the most of it in the 42nd minute. The Ducks had just five shots overall.
The Ducks move to 2-1-1 on the young season, while Clemson remains unbeaten at 4-0-1.
Oregon kicks off against Furman in Greenville, South Carolina, on Sunday at 2 p.m.
