After a strong showing at the Razorback Invitational, featuring school records and NCAA top-10 performances against high-caliber competition field just two weeks ago, Oregon track and field took part of its squad to Seattle, competing in the Husky Classic for its third meet of the indoor season on Friday.
The meet was originally supposed to extend over two days, but due to inclement weather forecasted for Saturday causing the University of Washington to shut down its campus, the Husky Classic action was condensed to Friday.
With a contingent of sprinters and jumpers competing at the Don Kirby Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the Ducks’ throwers and distance runners were the focus in Seattle, highlighted by a school record and NCAA leading performance from senior Jessica Hull, and five total victories on the day.
The performance of the day for the Ducks came, once again, from distance phenom Jessica Hull. The reigning NCAA outdoor 1500-meter champion took first place in the 3000-meter run on Friday, claiming the top time in the NCAA, setting another UO school record and defeating Boise State’s two-time 3000-meter steeplechase winner, Allie Ostrander, by a sizeable margin.
Hull’s performance is No. 11 in the world rankings this year, and after an impressive indoor personal best at the Razorback Invitational, the Australian senior now holds the top spot in the NCAA for both the mile and the 3000.
On the men’s side of the 3000, and with a new indoor personal best and the fourth fastest time in the NCAA this season, sophomore Cooper Teare took home the victory as well. Like Hull, Teare also had an impressive performance in the mile at the Razorback Invite, which gave him the third fastest collegiate time this season.
In the shot put, the women’s team took four of the top eight spots in the competition, led by juniors Kiana Phelps and Maddie Rabing, who both threw over 15 meters with Phelps claiming the win.
Rabing, however, continued to show her versatility as a thrower, now with personal bests in three straight meets in the weight throw after her winning toss on Friday, which she launched past 20 meters for the first time in her career.
On his final attempt, junior Duck Max Lydum won the men’s weight throw with a throw of 60 feet, 0.5 inches. The Ducks took first, fourth and fifth in the event.
Other notable distance performances came from sophomore Reed Brown and junior Jackson Mestler, who each earned spots among the NCAA’s best in their respective events after Friday’s events. As the second Duck to break the four-minute barrier in the mile this season, Brown finished in third with a time of 3 minutes, 58.22 seconds, a top-five NCAA mark this season. Mestler, on the other hand, took 10th place in his 5000-meter race, but crushed his personal best by just over 16 seconds.
Follow Bryce Dole on Twitter @DoleBryce